One injured in shooting near University of Akron

(Photo: YouTube)

The University of Akron Police Department is searching for information regarding a shooting Monday afternoon.

The shooting occurred on South Adolph Street, near Akron City Hospital, around 1:15 p.m.

According to the victim, he was shot in the foot by an unknown man.

Police say the suspect fled the scene and ran west through backyards.

The victim was unable to provide a description.

Anyone with any information is asked to call University police detectives at 330.972.2911.

(© 2017 WKYC)