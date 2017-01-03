Patient quality concerns at Summa being reviewed by health accreditation group

(Photo: Carl Bachtel, WKYC)

AKRON, OHIO - Recent reports of patient safety and quality concerns at Summa Health System are now being reviewed by an national health accreditation organization.

The Joint Commission’s Office of Quality and Patient Safety (OQPS) confirmed to Channel 3 that it is “aware of a patient safety concern at Summa Health System,” and is “reviewing the concerns.”

Last week, Summa made the decision replace Summa Emergency Associates (SEA), a physician provider that has worked with Summa over the past 40 years. More than 60 full-time physicians are part of SEA. The decision was released in a memo to staff stating that physicians with U.S. Acute Care Solutions (USACS) would take over beginning on Jan. 1 at its five emergency rooms.

Channel 3 reached out the commission after patient quality concerns were reported by current and former staff members following the emergency room transition. A spokesperson with the commission stated that “details related to the review cannot be disclosed.”

The contract between Summa and SEA was set to expire on Dec. 31 if both parties were unable to reach a new agreement.