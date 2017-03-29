Akron Police: Boy, 16, charged with shooting man, 23

(Photo: WKYC)

AKRON - Akron Police arrested a Michigan boy, 16, and charged him with felonious assault in the shooting of an Akron man, 23.

The incident occurred just after 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Akron detectives say that they him immediately following the shooting, according to a news release.

Police say they charged the boy with felonious assault and he is now in custody at the Summit County Juvenile Detention Center.

The news release details that the man, 23, was shot in the head and, when police arrived, he was sitting in a chair in the living room. The man was taken to Akron City Hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the boy confessed to the shooting at the scene.

