Akron man charged in pizza shop murder

AKRON, Ohio -- Police have identified an Akron man who they say shot and killed a University of Akron student who was working at a pizza shop.

Shaquille O. Anderson has been charged with aggravated murder, aggravated robbery and felonious assault for the deadly shooting that happened in December 2015.

A tip led police to Anderson, who is currently in prison after he was sentenced to 21 years for a string of other robberies in the Akron area. According to police, Anderson pled to eight counts of robbery, six of the counts had guns specifications, and was sentenced on Dec. 7, 2016.

Exactly one year before Anderson's sentencing, Zak Husein, 21, was shot and killed while working at his family's pizza shop, Premium New York Style Pizza on Glenwood Avenue. Police have been searching for Husein's killer for more than 18 months.

