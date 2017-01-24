Police: Ravenna man charged with robbery, kidnapping

Akron Police car.

AKRON - Police arrested and charged a Ravenna man, 32, with robbery and kidnapping in relation with a Monday incident.

Police say that, just before 9 a.m. Monday (Jan. 23, a woman, 23, was walking to class in the 400 block of Sumner Street and was approached by a man, 32.

Police say he had his hand his pocket and told the woman he had a gun. He then told the woman to turn around and walk the opposite direction as he walked behind her. He then ordered the woman to give him her book bag.

At first she said no, and then handed the book bag to him, police said. The man said that he wanted the book bag so she didn’t run off.

She told police she tried to get other people’s attention as she was walking, but she didn’t have any luck until her roommate walked up to her. The roommate pulled out her cell phone and the man handed the woman her book bag and walked away.

While the roommate was on the phone with the police, the man walked back up to the two women and said that he would talk to the police.

When officers arrived, he was taken into custody and arrested. Police identified him as Orlondo C. Ransom, 32, with a last known address in Ravenna. He was charged with kidnapping and robbery and booked into the Summit County Jail.



