Police work to solve mysterious Akron murder

AKRON, Ohio -- Police are working to solve a mystery surrounding the death of an unidentified man.
The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office says the victim was found unresponsive in a vacant lot in the 300 block of Kline Avenue around 10:15 a.m. Sunday.
The man had multiple gunshot wounds, and was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.
Authorities will release the victim’s name was positive identification is made and his family is notified.
No additional information was immediately available.
