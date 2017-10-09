Police work to solve mysterious Akron murder

(Photo: WKYC)

AKRON, Ohio -- Police are working to solve a mystery surrounding the death of an unidentified man.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office says the victim was found unresponsive in a vacant lot in the 300 block of Kline Avenue around 10:15 a.m. Sunday.

The man had multiple gunshot wounds, and was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Authorities will release the victim’s name was positive identification is made and his family is notified.

No additional information was immediately available.

