Possible tuberculosis exposures in Summit County hospital

AKRON, Ohio -- An investigation is underway after potential tuberculosis exposures in a Summit County hospital unit.

The department of Summit County Public Health is coordinating their investigation with Akron Children's Hospital and Summa Health.

Health officials will host a 9:30 a.m. news conference to provide additional information, which we will stream live on the WKYC Facebook page.

The investigation started Jan. 3.

"The individual had been a visitor in the Akron Children's Hospital neonatal intensive care unit," according to information released by Summit County health officials.

That happened between mid-November and mid-December.

"Patients not in the NICU but who were in the hospital during the impacted timeframe have not been found to be at increased risk for exposure to TB."

If you had a child in the NICU during the impacted timefram, health officials will contact you.

"Tuberculosis (TB) is caused by a bacterium called Mycobacterium tuberculosis," according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "The bacteria usually attack the lungs, but TB bacteria can attack any part of the body such as the kidney, spine and brain. Not everyone infected with TB bacteria becomes sick. As a result, two TB-related conditions exist: latent TB infection (LTBI) and TB disease. If not treated properly, TB disease can be fatal."

FAQ about Summit County TB investigation by WKYC.com on Scribd

(© 2017 WKYC)