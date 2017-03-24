Protesters call for amended charges in Akron dirt bike shooting

AKRON - Dozens of protestors stood outside the Harold K. Stubbs Justice Center in Akron to call for murder charges in the shooting death of an Akron man after a bike sale ended with a man dead.

“If stuff like this keep happening, no one is going to be held accountable for it,” said Shawn Johnson, the father of Keith Johnson, 24, who was shot and killed Monday night. “It ain’t going to ever stop.”

Several dozen protestors gathered Friday afternoon to ask for amended charges against 63-year-old William Knight, 63, of Streetsboro. The request included changing the involuntary manslaughter charge against Knight to murder, among a list of others. A letter with the request, which included the request for Akron Police

Chief James Nice to resign, was then taken inside the justice center to be delivered to the city’s prosecutor, police chief, and the mayor.

Police say a preliminary investigation revealed that a man and his father-in-law, William Knight, found his stolen dirt bike for sale on Facebook. The two reportedly set up a time to meet with Johnson to buy the bike on Monday night.

A woman, who identified herself as Knight’s daughter-in-law, called 9-1-1 and told the dispatcher that police officers were originally called to be present during the meeting, but “ended up getting another call.”

She continued on the phone with the dispatcher, saying “we’re here with the guy and of course they don’t want to give it to us. We have the title in hand and are trying to get it back.”

About two minutes later, the woman says a shot was fired by Knight who then told police that Johnson tried to get away and told the dispatcher that he tried “to kill my daughter in law.” As of Friday afternoon, Knight remained behind bars in the Summit County Jail.

According to the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office, the case is still in the hands of the city’s prosecutor. The case will eventually be moved to the county where prosecutors will look over the case to present it to a grand jury. If the county believes additional charges should be added in the case, it will be presented to a grand jury for consideration.

