Family crawls on roof to escape home intruder with hammer

AKRON - One man was arrested after attacking residents inside an Akron home before neighbors helped intervene.

According to police, Kristopher L. Malcolm, 26, of Akron, faces charges of aggravated burglary and felonious assault.

Residents inside a home at the 400 block of Delmar Avenue heard banging on the front and back doors to the home before 8 a.m. Saturday. Malcolm broke through the back door and entered the house as the residents called 911.

Malcolm, armed with a hammer, attacked a male resident who fled with his family into an upstairs bedroom. The family locked the door and attempted to create a barricade.

Malcolm forced the bedroom door open and the family climbed onto the roof. The male resident fell off the roof and suffered a leg injury.

Malcolm fled the bedroom and ran out the front door to chase the male resident around the neighborhood, hitting him with the hammer and his fist.

Neighbors witnessed the incident and came outside to help. They managed to get the hammer away from Malcolm, who was taken into police custody.

The resident was taken to Akron City Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.