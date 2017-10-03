Share a meal. Discuss. Repeat.

AKRON - More than 6,000 Akron community members registered to take part in On The Table Greater Akron Tuesday.

Dozens of meetings were hosted by local leaders, entrepreneurs and residents in Akron where small groups shared a meal and discussed a variety of topics.

Akron was one of ten cities in the U.S. selected to replicate the initiative, led by the Akron Community Foundation, tackling issues ranging from art, education and addiction.

The Akron Art Museum hosted a discussion which included artists drawing the conversations as it happens.

On The Table encourages residents to address city challenges or issues and share ideas for potential solutions with community members. The John S. and James L. Knight foundation helped to fund this year’s initiative.

The other cities hosting the initiative this year include: Charlotte, North Carolina; Columbus, Georgia; Detroit; Gary, Indiana; Lexington, Kentucky; Long Beach, California; Miami; Philadelphia; and San Jose, California.

On the Table was launched in Chicago in 2014 and has since grown to several other cities across the country.

For more information, go to www.onthetableakron.com

