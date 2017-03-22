Shots fired into Akron Urban League building, apartment

(Photo: WKYC)

AKRON - Akron Police report that shots were fired at two buildings but they do not believe the incidents are related.

Police were first called out to the Akron Urban League at 440 Vernon Odom Boulevard. An employee told officers that, sometime between March 17-March 21, someone fired a shot and struck a double-paned window on the west side of the building.

The employee said the bullet struck the first pane of glass but did not penetrate the second pane.

Police were also called out to an area in the 1000 block of Catskill Drive for a report of shots fired.

The shots were heard in the area of Dahlgren and Catskill drives. Police then got a call from an apartment resident on Catskill Drive about a bullet traveling through the wall and lodging into a window.

Police say there were no injuries in either incident.

