Soap Box Derby: Under the hood

AKRON - It’s a week filled with anticipation for racers from all across the world competing in this year’s All-American Soap Box Derby in Akron.

While much of the attention has been focused on what’s happening on the hill, there’s plenty of action off the track.

“We just wanted to make sure there wasn’t any damage before the big derby race this Saturday.”

Audrey Rains’ father helped to deconstruct part of his daughter’s Super Stock car after it collided with a guardrail Tuesday afternoon.

“It took two days for this to be built,” said Rains.

The 12-year-old traveled from Kentucky for this week’s race, spending around seven hours each weekend working on the Kentucky Derby-inspired Super Stock Car.

A quick check under the hood allowed for the pair to make sure the car’s alignment was secured and to confirm that it would be good-to-go for the final race.

Maya Streicher, 8, of New York stopped by the Akron Children’s Museum to let out some creativity before getting to the real track at Derby Downs when she enters this week’s race. She spent the afternoon with other young minds, building cars made out of Lego building blocks and testing out her creations on a miniature hill inside the museum at Lock 4.

Parents and young drivers agreed that race week was much more than just about taking home a title, but also learning valuable skills outside the track.

“I learned to be patient, stay focused and keep going, no matter what,” said Rains.

The secret to being successful?

“The driver.”

© 2017 WKYC-TV