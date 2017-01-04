Southwest Airlines to end service at Akron-Canton Airport

AKRON-CANTON - Passengers looking to utilize Akron-Canton Airport will have one less airline to choose from later this year.

Southwest Airlines is ending its Akron-Canton to Atlanta route effective June 2. The carrier will then no longer service Akron-Canton Airport.

In a statement given to WKYC Channel 3 News, Akron-Canton Airport said the following:

Despite strong community support of the airline and service, Southwest has made a business decision to no longer service Atlanta through Akron-Canton Airport after June 2, 2017. The reduction will impact Southwest’s only remaining route from Akron-Canton to Atlanta.

While this is disappointing news, the reduction will not limit access to this key market, as Delta continues to offer customers nonstop, daily flights from CAK to Atlanta and beyond. CAK will also continue to offer nonstop service to 13 destinations and one-stop access to the globe aboard American, Delta, Spirit and United.

With the reduction, we project that available seat capacity will remain flat year over year. All other airlines remain strong partners at CAK, offering customers great fares, exceptional service and easy connections.

We will continue to position the airport with affordable costs, exceptional customer service, and award-winning marketing support to increase capacity for our community.

We will have more information on this breaking story.