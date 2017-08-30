Special prosecutor requested to oversee investigation of former Akron Police Chief

A special prosecutor has been requested to oversee the investigation of former Akron Police Chief James Nice.

Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Walsh made the request Wednesday.

Walsh, in a news release described why she felt the request was necessary.

" A special prosecutor is requested when we have a realistic concern that there may be a conflict in handling a criminal case or investigation."

Nice was asked to resign from his position as Chief by Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan, Sunday.

According to reports, the former Chief allegedly made racially-charged comments about the city’s public safety director.

Nice was name Police Chief in 2011 after spending more than 25 years with the FBI.

Kenneth Ball has been appointed as the provisional chief of police.

