Speed limit reduced in Cuyahoga Valley National Park

(Photo: Thinkstock, Custom)

AKRON - A reduction in the speed limit in Cuyahoga Valley National Park took effect Tuesday, meaning drivers should drop about 20 miles per hour on the speedometer.

The limit on all county highways within the park has dropped from 55 miles per hour to 35.

The Summit County Engineer's Office cited safety concerns for pedestrians and cyclists for the speed reduction.

The affected roads are:

Valley View Road from the Cuyahoga County line to Chaffee Road

Chaffee Road from SR 82 to Valley View Road

Highland Road from Cuyahoga County line to Boyden Road

Brandywine Road from Highland Road to Boston Heights corporate line

Riverview Road from Cuyahoga County line to Peninsula corporate line

Boston Mills Road from Black Road to Riverview Road

Boston Mills Road from Richfield corporate line to Black Road

Columbia Road from Black Road to Riverview Road

Black Road from SR 303 to Columbia Road

Brush Road from Richfield corporate line to Black Road

Townsend Road from Cuyahoga County line to Richfield corporate line

Wheatley Road from Revere Road to Everett Connector

Revere Road from Everett Road to Wheatley Road

Everett Road from Revere Road to Everett Connector

Everett Connector from Everett Road to Wheatley Road

Everett Road from Everett Connector to Riverview Road

Riverview Road from Cuyahoga Falls corporate line to Peninsula Village corporate line

Akron-Peninsula Road from Cuyahoga Falls corporate line to Peninsula Village corporate line

Northampton Road from Akron-Peninsula Road to Cuyahoga Falls corporate line

Quick Road from Akron-Peninsula Road to Cuyahoga Falls corporate line

Kendall Park/Truxell Road from Akron-Peninsula Road to Akron-Cleveland Road

Ira Road from Kemery Road to Cuyahoga Falls corporate line

Bath Road from Shade Road to Cuyahoga Falls corporate line

Yellow Creek Road from S. Revere Road to Cuyahoga Falls corporate line

Sand Run Road from Akron corporate line to Yellow Creek Road

© 2017 WKYC-TV