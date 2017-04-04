Speed limit reduced in Cuyahoga Valley National Park

AKRON - A reduction in the speed limit in Cuyahoga Valley National Park took effect Tuesday, meaning drivers should drop about 20 miles per hour on the speedometer.
The limit on all county highways within the park has dropped from 55 miles per hour to 35.
The Summit County Engineer's Office cited safety concerns for pedestrians and cyclists for the speed reduction.
The affected roads are:
Valley View Road from the Cuyahoga County line to Chaffee Road
Chaffee Road from SR 82 to Valley View Road
Highland Road from Cuyahoga County line to Boyden Road
Brandywine Road from Highland Road to Boston Heights corporate line
Riverview Road from Cuyahoga County line to Peninsula corporate line
Boston Mills Road from Black Road to Riverview Road
Boston Mills Road from Richfield corporate line to Black Road
Columbia Road from Black Road to Riverview Road
Black Road from SR 303 to Columbia Road
Brush Road from Richfield corporate line to Black Road
Townsend Road from Cuyahoga County line to Richfield corporate line
Wheatley Road from Revere Road to Everett Connector
Revere Road from Everett Road to Wheatley Road
Everett Road from Revere Road to Everett Connector
Everett Connector from Everett Road to Wheatley Road
Everett Road from Everett Connector to Riverview Road
Riverview Road from Cuyahoga Falls corporate line to Peninsula Village corporate line
Akron-Peninsula Road from Cuyahoga Falls corporate line to Peninsula Village corporate line
Northampton Road from Akron-Peninsula Road to Cuyahoga Falls corporate line
Quick Road from Akron-Peninsula Road to Cuyahoga Falls corporate line
Kendall Park/Truxell Road from Akron-Peninsula Road to Akron-Cleveland Road
Ira Road from Kemery Road to Cuyahoga Falls corporate line
Bath Road from Shade Road to Cuyahoga Falls corporate line
Yellow Creek Road from S. Revere Road to Cuyahoga Falls corporate line
Sand Run Road from Akron corporate line to Yellow Creek Road
© 2017 WKYC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs