Stolen family heirlooms found

(Photo: Dawn Kendrick, WKYC)

AKRON - It was Friday December 16, when Kyle Barron told WKYC Channel 3 News that thieves had stolen 2 of 3 packages off of his porch in Akron.

Not just ANY packages. We’re talking family heirlooms like pictures hundreds of years old, even an URN with Barron’s dad's remains inside.

"Anything and everything that meant something to my mom and dad and my brother and my wife and I were in those boxes. It would be a miracle if somebody brought them back," said Barron on Dec. 16th.

Now, a week after they were stolen, chalk up one miracle!

The priceless family heirlooms are back.

A neighbor found the frozen-over boxes rifled through and dumped in some bushes down the street.

Someone snatched them within an hour after the boxes had been delivered.

Kyle Barron had carefully packed them up after his mother’s funeral in Oregon, insured them, and sent them back home.

They held all the memories of the epic love story of Bill and Lucinda Barron.

Bill was a paraplegic polio survivor who beat doctors odds, living well past 15-years-old. Lucinda was his caregiver.

They fell in love and were married almost 34 years when Bill passed away in July 2015.

Lucinda recently passed away as well, less than 2 years later.

Now their memories are home.