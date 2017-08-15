Streetsboro teen dies from electrocution in Gorge Metro Park

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

AKRON - A 17-year-old boy was killed when he was electrocuted in Gorge Metro Park Monday afternoon.

Friends and witnesses told police the teen was climbing a high voltage electrical tower along Highbridge Trail when he was electrocuted and fell 30 feet to the ground. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The teen has not been identified.

