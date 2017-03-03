Strickland's Frozen Custard opens new season in Akron

(Photo: Strickland's/Facebook)

AKRON - A week ago, we had temperatures in the 70's.

On Friday, 30 degrees and snow for some, which makes it the perfect time for a frozen custard, right?

It was a special day in Akron as Strickland's opened for the season! Strickland's is now in their 81st year bringing 'deliciously different homemade ice cream' to the community.

Photojournalist Carl Bachtel was there for Strickland's opening day. You can watch his report in the player above.

(© 2017 WKYC)