Students hold symbolic walk to honor Native Americans on Portage Path

AKRON - About 100 students joined in a symbolic walk along Akron’s Portage Path in tribute to Native Americans who settled here.

The ceremony featured traditional Northern Cheyenne drumming and singing as students from the Lippman School, Portage Path CLC, Emmanuel Christian Academy and the Northern Cheyenne Nation walked.

The educational walk allowed the students learn more about the native people who used the portage. The path was created by indigenous people and remains one of the oldest landmarks in North America.

