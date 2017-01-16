Summa announces changes after ER transition concerns

(Photo: Carl Bachtel, WKYC)

AKRON, OHIO - Summa Health System has announced a list of upcoming changes in the way it handles contract renewals following heavy criticism after Summa’s decision to replace its emergency room physicians on New Year’s Day.

In a statement released by the hospital system’s spokesman Mike Bernstein, Summa Health’s Board of Directors announced Sunday that they would be hiring an "executive coach" and would be “revising” the contract renewal process “in order to avoid a repeat of the recent emergency department transition.”

The board of directors stated that the changes were made “to address the concerns of our physicians and staff, and to build a culture that aligns our values with our vision.”

The board also said the “steps are intended to provide the foundation for the Summa Health leadership team to build a culture of engagement and open communication.”

The full list of the changes announced by the board of directors IS below:

- Hiring an executive coach who will report directly to the Board and provide guidance on the establishment of a new culture, one that values employee and physician engagement. The work of this coach will extend to all members of the Summa Health executive leadership team.

- Creating a medical staff panel of 3-7 physicians (both independent and employed) that will report directly to the Board and advise on medical staff issues. The Board will work with medical leadership to gather nominations for physicians to serve on this panel.

- Committing to filling the two physician vacancies on our Board by February 28, 2017.

- Revising our contract renewal process in accordance with best in class standards in order to avoid a repeat of the recent emergency department transition.

- Providing direct Board oversight for all physician contracts for the remainder of 2017. No physician contract will be terminated without the full approval of the Board.

The hospital system faced heavy criticism after replacing its ER physicians across the Summa’s five departments with just days between the transition period. Earlier this month, more than 250 physicians voted no-confidence in Summa’s CEO and its leadership team.

The American College of Emergency Physicians President Becky Parker released this statement regarding the emergency department staffing contract change:

“We are deeply concerned about the continuity and stability of training for the emergency medicine residents working in the Summa Health System following the abrupt shift in contracted emergency physician services from Summa Emergency Associates to U.S. Acute Care Solutions. Hospitals and health systems change staffing contracts routinely, but what is not routine at Summa Health is the abruptness of the change. Typically, it takes 90 to 120 days for a transition to be completed, to allow for adjustments to personnel, schedules and infrastructure. We are concerned about what plans Summa Health has to ensure smooth transition for the residency program and the residents directly involved."

