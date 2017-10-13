Summa Health establishes hotline number for friends and family of St. Thomas patients after fire

After a 3-alarm fire triggered an evacuation of St. Thomas Hospital in Akron on Friday morning, Summa Health has established a hotline number for friends and family of patients.

While Summa Health said in a statement that the basement fire has been extinguished and that there are no known injuries, patients at St. Thomas have been transferred to a number of facilities, including the hospital's campuses in Akron, Barberton and Western Reserve Hospital. Those seeking information regarding a patient who was previously at St. Thomas are urged to call 330-375-7702.

According to Summa Health, the Akron Fire Department is currently assessing the damage inside the building and investigating the cause of the fire, which occurred around 6:30 a.m. Prior to being transferred, several patients had been put on city buses to be held temporarily.

Some patients being moved from Akron Summa. @wkyc pic.twitter.com/psRFePC0Mk — Tiffany Tarpley (@TiffanyTarpley) October 13, 2017

