Summa Health names Cliff Deveny interim CEO

AKRON - Summa Health has named Dr. Cliff Deveny its interim president and CEO, the hospital system announced Friday.

According to a news release issued by Summa Health, Deveny will take over March 13.

Deveny is a former senior leader at Summa Health with more than 20 years of experience within the system. Most recently, he served as president of Locus Health.

"I am honored to have the opportunity to lead an organization which has been so much a part of my life, and to return to the city where I grew up and which I love," Deveny said in the news release.

Deveny is a graduate of Firestone High School. He replaces Dr. Thomas Malone, who resigned last month.

The Summa Health Board of Directors will spend the next three to six months searching for a permanent president and CEO. Deveny will be among the candidates, according to the release.

