Summa Health re-opening St. Thomas Hospital after October 13 fire

(Photo: Tiffany Tarpley, WKYC)

AKRON - Summa Health System is set to re-open its St. Thomas Campus less than two weeks after a fire broke out causing a complete evacuation.

In a statement, Summa announced that outpatient services resumed on Monday morning with inpatient services to follow at 7:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Officials say the fire occurred around 6:00 a.m. in the basement of the Summa St. Thomas campus on October 13. While Akron Fire Department crews and St. Thomas staff were able to contain the flames in the basement, smoke damage throughout the building necessitated closing the campus for cleaning and repairs.

The Akron Fire Department is still investigating the exact cause of the fire, but it has been determined that the fire suppression systems in the building were functioning properly. Due to the location of the fire, smoke was able to spread through an elevator shaft and plumbing chase.

There were no injuries and all patients and staff were safely evacuated from the building.

Summa added the following details in their statement:

Approximately 100 Summa Health and Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center patients were transported to area facilities, including the Summa Health System – Akron Campus, Summa Health System – Barberton Campus and Western Reserve Hospital. Treatment plans were implemented to ensure patients received appropriate care relative to their individual and specific needs. The majority of patients evacuated from St. Thomas will remain in the hospital they were transferred to until they are discharged, and will not return to St. Thomas when it reopens. Summa Health contracted with ServiceMaster to lead the cleanup efforts at the St. Thomas Campus. ServiceMaster crews of more than 100 individuals worked in tandem with Summa Health employees to clean and repair the hospital. ServiceMaster’s professionals inspected the hospital to identify all impacted areas. Once identified, ServiceMaster brought in a team to remove all unserviceable equipment, remove all linen for cleaning, replace ceiling tiles and conduct a general cleaning of all areas. As ServiceMaster cleared a specific location, Summa Health and Crystal Clinic Environmental Services teams followed thorough to provide an additional detailed cleaning prior to releasing the space. Cleaning for all patient and staff areas is complete. However, the basement and a few other non-patient, non-public areas need a more thorough cleaning and will not be complete upon re-entry. Because the cleanup in specific areas where the fire occurred still is under way, the possibility exists there may be an occasional faint odor. This is not unexpected and does not pose any health risks to those people inside the facility. The building has received and passed multiple inspections, including the Akron Fire Department, Ohio Department of Health and both the Summa Health and Crystal Clinic Infection Prevention Teams. Additionally, all systems and equipment have been inspected and tested to ensure proper operation. Summa Health would like to thank the Akron Fire Department, EMS crews, and staff at the Summa Health Akron Campus, Summa Health Barberton Campus, Western Reserve Hospital and the Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center for their work in managing the evacuation and taking care of our patients during this difficult time.

© 2017 WKYC-TV