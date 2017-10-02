Summit County Sheriff's Inspector: Security plans are always changing

The deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history has led to security concerns across local and national venues attracting large groups.

At the Rt 91 Harvest Festival, rapid gunfire erupted from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel into a crowd of concertgoers Sunday night. At least 58 people were killed and more than 500 were injured.

The events have led some to questions regarding security plans in place for local concert venues, including Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls.

An estimated 500,000 people were admitted through the gates at the outdoor Summit County venue this year, according to Cuyahoga Falls Mayor Don Walters.

The Summit County Sheriff's Office provides security for Blossom with EMS and fire services provided by Cuyahoga Falls.

"The thing about a security plan is it's a living document," said Summit County Sheriff's Inspector Bill Holland. "You can't just say 'here's the plan and that's the plan forever.'"

Holland said the sheriff's office is actively involved in active shooter training, along with other local departments and agencies throughout Northeast Ohio.

In May, Blossom announced a new bag policy that limited the size of bags that will be permitted into the outdoor concert venue.

Due to security reasons, Holland did not go into detail on plans that are currently in place at Blossom and other areas where large events are held.

Holland did note that the sheriff's office is in constant communication with other local cities where concerts are held before they travel to Blossom to understand any potential concerns that may have surfaced.

