Summit Metro Parks ranger on leave for handcuffing elderly couple

AKRON - A Summit Metro Parks ranger has been placed on paid administrative leave after he allegedly placed an elderly couple in handcuffs Wednesday.

According to a statement issued by the Metro Parks, the ranger, who has not been identified, pursued the couple's vehicle from the Newton Street entrance of Goodyear Heights Metro Park to a home on Darrow Road.

An altercation ensued and the ranger reportedly placed the couple in handcuffs. Details of the altercation were not specified in the statement.

Another ranger was called to the scene and an Akron Police officer also responded.

The couple was charged with resisting arrest, obstructing official business, aggravated menacing and failure to comply.

The Metro Parks and Akron Police are currently investigating the incident. According to the statement, the Metro Parks has requested all charges against the couple be dropped.

