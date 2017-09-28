Suspect allegedly tried to cremate corpse at Akron Burial Vault

Akron police are searching for a suspect who apparently broke into the Akron Burial Vault and tried to cremate a corpse.

According to officials, the suspect forced their way into the crematorium, took a body that was in a box and attempted to shove it into the fire. However, only one end of the outside of the box was burned and the body was unaffected. The suspect fled before he could complete the process, damaging an entry lock on the back door in the process.

A worker arrived the next morning and called police after seeing the damage. The incident occurred sometime between 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m. Wednesday. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Akron Police Dept.

