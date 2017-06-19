Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in Akron

Akron police cruiser (Photo: WKYC)

One person has been hospitalized after an officer-involved shooting in Akron on Monday.

According to Lt. Rick Edwards, the shooting happened at Bittaker and Van Everett. The suspect was transported to Akron City Hospital and is in stable condition.

The officers involved were uninjured.

