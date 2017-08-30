Swarm of bees covers local woman during pregnancy photoshoot

Photo taken by Kendrah Damis of Kendrah Damis Photogrpahy. https://www.kendrahdamisphotography.com/ (Photo: Custom)

AKRON - Yep. You read that right.

Those who know Emily Mueller wouldn't be surprised to find out that she decided to take her pregnancy photos with a swarm of bees covering her belly.

Why? Because Mueller has actually made a career out of saving honey bees in Akron and surrounding areas.

Mueller, the Summit County Apiary Inspector and Master Beekeeping Program Chair for the Ohio State Beekeeper's Association, is the woman behind "Mueller Honey Bee," a company with a mission to rescue honey bees through swarm removals and cutouts.

So, as you can see, it's no surprise bees would be part of her photo shoot with the help of Kendrah Damis Photography.

More on this story tonight at 6 on Channel 3 News.

© 2017 WKYC-TV