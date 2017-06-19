WKYC
Close
Weather Alert Flood Warning
Close

Teen boy murdered in Akron stabbing

WKYC 7:32 AM. EDT June 19, 2017

AKRON, Ohio -- A 15-year-old boy is dead following a Father’s Day stabbing in Akron.

It happened around 7:50 p.m. in the 200 block of W. Long Street, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The teen was taken to the Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center where he died from his injuries at 8:30 p.m.

His name has not been released.

Stay with WKYC for more information once it becomes available.

© 2017 WKYC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories