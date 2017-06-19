Teen boy murdered in Akron stabbing

(Photo: WKYC)

AKRON, Ohio -- A 15-year-old boy is dead following a Father’s Day stabbing in Akron.

It happened around 7:50 p.m. in the 200 block of W. Long Street, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The teen was taken to the Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center where he died from his injuries at 8:30 p.m.

His name has not been released.

