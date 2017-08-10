Teen charged for failing to stop in deadly crash with Akron fire truck

AKRON - A teen driver has been charged for failing to stop at a red light during a crash with an Akron Fire Department truck that killed two teens last month.

Akron Police say the 16-year-old was driving westbound on West Exchange Street at the intersection of South Rhodes Avenue when she failed to stop at a red light. Her Chevrolet Trailblazer was struck by a southbound Akron Fire truck in the intersection.

Two passengers -- 15-year-old Briyana Hayes and 16-year-old LaShae Johnson -- were killed. Six others were injured.

The driver has been charged with two counts of vehicular homicide, two counts of vehicular manslaughter, vehicular assault, operating a vehicle on a temporary permit without a license, failing to stop at a red light and operating a vehicle with more than one juvenile passenger.

