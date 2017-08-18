Tiger passes away at Akron Zoo

AKRON - The Akron Zoo has announced that Leo, a Sumatran tiger, has passed away.

Leo was euthanized Sunday after he was diagnosed with liver disease.

Zoo officials say Leo underwent an annual physical in June and showed no signs of illness, but on Aug. 10 the zoo vet staff discovered liver disease.

Leo underwent treatment, but officials say his condition rapidly declined.

Leo was born at the Oklahoma City Zoo in July 2011. He joined the Akron Zoo in March 2015.

The Akron Zoo's tiger exhibit will be closed until a replacement tiger can be determined. The zoo's other male tiger was recently relocated to Topeka as part of a breeding program.

