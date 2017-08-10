Travel Channel to feature Akron Rubberducks ballpark food

Akron's ballpark menu has already gained national attention, and that will continue on Monday, Aug. 21 when Travel Channel's Food Paradise show comes to Canal Park.

Food Paradise, which airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. and features one-of-a-kind dining spots across America, will be filming a special episode highlighting the best menu options in Minor League Baseball.

“We are honored and excited that the Travel Channel chose to feature the RubberDucks and Akron in its special episode,” RubberDucks General Manager Jim Pfander said. “We know our fans are huge supporters of our creative and fun Extreme Foods Menu, and this is an excellent chance for them to come fill Canal Park so we can show off our great city and ballpark to the whole country.”

This is not the first time the national media has recognized Canal Park's out-of-the-box menu: ESPN's Darren Rovell (then at CNBC) wrote about the team's array of hotdog toppings back in 2011. That same year on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, comedian Lewis Black spoke about two of the more popular selections: The "Nice 2 Meat U Burger" and the "Three Dog Night" hot dog.

The Rubberducks will take on the Harrisburg Senators at 7:05 p.m. on the night of taping. Fans can purchase tickets by calling (330) 253-5151 or by logging on to akronrubberducks.com.

© 2017 WKYC-TV