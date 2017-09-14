WKYC
Close

Truck gets stuck inside Akron BMV in ATM theft attempt

WKYC 6:13 AM. EDT September 15, 2017

AKRON, Ohio -- Crews spent Friday morning cleaning up after a truck slammed into a BMV office on Wedgewood Drive in Akron.

Authorities say the suspect(s) were trying to steal the ATM, but were not successful.

It’s not clear how many people were in the truck because nobody was at the scene when investigators arrived.

Authorities are hoping surveillance video from inside the BMV will help catch those responsible. 

© 2017 WKYC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories