Truck gets stuck inside Akron BMV in ATM theft attempt

(Photo: Shane Snider, WKYC-TV)

AKRON, Ohio -- Crews spent Friday morning cleaning up after a truck slammed into a BMV office on Wedgewood Drive in Akron.

Authorities say the suspect(s) were trying to steal the ATM, but were not successful.

It’s not clear how many people were in the truck because nobody was at the scene when investigators arrived.

Authorities are hoping surveillance video from inside the BMV will help catch those responsible.

© 2017 WKYC-TV