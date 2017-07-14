Two dead, 6 others injured in Akron fire truck collision

(Photo: Carl Bachtel, WKYC)

AKRON - Multiple people were injured when an Akron fire truck collided with a car in the area of Rhodes and Exchange on Friday afternoon.

According to WKYC Channel 3's Carl Bachtel, five people in an SUV and three Akron firefighters are injured.

UPDATE: Two people have now been confirmed dead, one of them is a 16-year old girl.

