Two dead, 6 others injured in Akron fire truck collision

WKYC 5:45 PM. EDT July 14, 2017

AKRON - Multiple people were injured when an Akron fire truck collided with a car in the area of Rhodes and Exchange on Friday afternoon.

According to WKYC Channel 3's Carl Bachtel, five people in an SUV and three Akron firefighters are injured. 

UPDATE: Two people have now been confirmed dead, one of them is a 16-year old girl. 

© 2017 WKYC-TV


