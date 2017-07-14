Two dead, 6 others injured in Akron fire truck collision

AKRON - Multiple people were injured when an Akron fire truck collided with a car in the area of Rhodes and Exchange on Friday afternoon.
According to WKYC Channel 3's Carl Bachtel, five people in an SUV and three Akron firefighters are injured.
UPDATE: Two people have now been confirmed dead, one of them is a 16-year old girl.
Stay with WKYC.com for more information as this story develops.
