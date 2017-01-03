Two weekend robberies in Akron stores

Akron Police car.

AKRON - Police reported two robberies over the weekend, one at the O'Reilly Auto Parts store and the other at the Walgreens on Copley Road.

According to the police report, the robbery at the O’Reilly Auto Parts Store at 1598 South Hawkins Avenue was robbed about 8:30 p.m. Friday.

Police say an employee reported he went outside the back door to smoke a cigarette when the suspect approached him from behind and placed what the employee thought was a barrel of a handgun in the small of his back.

Police say the suspect escorted the employee back into the store and demanded money.

The suspect took an unreported amount of cash and fled westbound from the store.

The police report describes the suspect as a dark-complexioned black male, standing 5’07” – 5’08” tall, weighing about 210-230 pounds with a muscular build. He was also wearing a dark, hooded sweatshirt.

In a separate incident about 12:30 p.m. Saturday, police say that the Walgreens Pharmacy at 1303 Copley Road was robbed.

According to the police report, the pharmacy employees reported two males came into the store and walked around for about an hour, then one of the suspects jumped through a small pharmacy window, pointed a spray bottle at the pharmacist and pharmacy technician, and told them “Don’t Move, or I’ll shoot you guys!”

The suspect then grabbed a bottle of medication and ran towards the front of the store. The second suspect was at the front of the store making a purchase and acting as a lookout, according to the police report.

The suspects ran out of the store and drove off in a white sedan, possibly a Toyota, southbound on South Hawkins Avenue.

The police report describes the two suspects as two black males. The first suspect is 20 -25 years old, 5’09” – 5’10” tall, weighing 130 – 140 pounds and was wearing a red, hooded sweatshirt with black stripes, black sweat pants and black shoes with white soles.

Police say the second suspect is light complexioned, 5’08” – 5’09" tall, weighs 120 – 130 pounds, with dreadlocks and was wearing a black leather jacket and black, hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Akron Police.

