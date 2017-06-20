Underused Akron highway to become forest, public space

AKRON - An underused Akron highway will be undergoing a major change thanks to an artist's vision, a Knight Foundation grant, and the hope to transform the city of Akron for the better.

The Knight Foundation awarded artist Hunter Franks with $214,420 to transform the underused Akron Innerbelt into a temporary forest and public space.

This is not the first time Franks has received funding from the foundation for an idea on the Innerbelt. Franks brought together 500 people for one shared meal on a 500-foot long table on the Innerbelt in October 2015.

The city of Akron took the first steps to begin removing the Innerbelt earlier this year.

