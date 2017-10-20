University of Akron police investigating bomb threat at Polsky Building

AKRON - University of Akron police are currently using specially training K-9s at the Polsky Building after a bomb threat was called in to the Physical Facilities Operations Center Friday morning.

The threat was called in around 7:45 a.m.

Police say they do not believe the threat to be credible. As a result, the building remains open and classes will continue. If police find anything suspicious, the building will be evacuated.

Stay with WKYC as more info becomes available.

© 2017 WKYC-TV