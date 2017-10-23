University of Akron student pleads guilty to killing roommate

AKRON - A University of Akron student has pleaded guilty to stabbing his roommate to death.

Kendal Scheid, 23, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter for the death of 23-year-old Duncan Unternaher last December.

The pair lived at the 400 block of Grant Street when Scheid stabbed Unternaher in the chest over an alleged fight about fast food. The two were friends, according to a police report.

Unternaher was taken to Akron City Hospital, where he was in critical condition until he succumbed to his injuries Sunday afternoon, according to the Phi Delta Theta Facebook page.

(Photo: Photo courtesy of Miranda Radesic)

Unternaher underwent surgery and was placed on lung and heart assistance prior to his death at Akron City Hospital two days after the stabbing.

Scheid is scheduled for sentencing Dec. 5.

© 2017 WKYC-TV