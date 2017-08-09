Virtual reality arcade, creation studio to open this week

CUYAHOGA FALLS - A new virtual reality arcade is set to open this week in Summit County, but this arcade is more than just about having fun.

New Territory VR Arcade on Portage Trail in Cuyahoga Falls is incorporating a traditional business model with a modern twist. Bill Myers and his wife, Grace, opened up the studio after hosting monthly virtual reality meetups in both Akron and Cleveland, grabbing the attention of hundreds interested in virtual and augmented reality.

"I realized there was a need in the community for something more," said Myers.

The duo has taken their passion for VR and transformed it into a brick-and-mortar business.

"From nine to four we’re a creation studio," said Bill Myers. "In the evenings, we open up as a virtual reality arcade."

The team will spend the first portion of the day developing program for local businesses. Take for instance a plumbing company:

"We would build a virtual reality solution for them, so they can put on a headset, and using hand controllers, they're able to replicate the real world with the tools and piping they may need to fix things."





New Territory's mission is to create a space that encourages using the virtual world in everyday life.

"That's why it was so important for my wife and I to create a space where people can come at all hours of the day, learn about this technology, build with it, grow their businesses, grow personally, learn how to develop and be able to have fun all at the same time."

New Territory VR Arcade is scheduled to open on Friday.

