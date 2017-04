(Photo: 1590 WAKR)

AKRON, Ohio -- The radio world has lost a local legend.

Bob Allen of 1590 WAKR fame passed away Monday, according to the radio station’s Web site.

Allen, who retired in 2010, co-hosted the “Adam and Bob Show” from 1978 to 1991. He also served as the station’s program director and solo morning host during his career.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

© 2017 WKYC-TV