WANTED | Akron police searching for man charged with murder

Police in Akron are asking for help locating a man they have charged with murder and felonious assault in connection with an incident that occurred last Friday.

Authorities accuse 33-year-old Queitin Trevell Tyler of Noble Ave. of fatally shooting 26-year-old Darian Henderson at the Halftime Sports Bar just after 11 p.m. on Oct. 20. A second victim was also shot and is currently in stable condition.

Arrest warrants have been issued for Tyler, who is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. Police warn that he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Akron Police Dept. Detective Bureau at (330) 375-2490, the U.S. Marshals Service at (866) 492-6833, or the Summit County Crimestoppers at (330) 434-2677. Citizens can also text possible tips to TIPSCO at 274637. All callers and texters can remain anonymous.

