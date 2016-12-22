WANTED | Gunman steals cash from Akron Family Video

(Photo: Akron Police)

AKRON, Ohio -- Akron Police have released a surveillance photo of a suspect wanted for robbing a Family Video store.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1110 block of South Arlington Street.

Employees told police the suspect entered the store and demanded money from the cash registers. When the clerk didn’t move fast enough, the suspect allegedly pulled out a gun and demanded money again.

He was handed an unreported amount of cash and fled the scene.

Anybody with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department.

