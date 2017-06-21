WKYC
Watch LeBron James surprise Goodyear employees in Akron

WKYC 2:15 PM. EDT June 21, 2017

AKRON - He's just a kid from Akron and he's making sure to thank those who are part of the city that raised him.

LeBron James recently made a surprise visit to Goodyear in Akron to meet with employees and thank them.

Last month, the Cleveland Cavaliers announced a partnership with Goodyear to put the brand's logos on the team's jerseys. 

Goodyear's winged foot logo will appear on the left breast of the jerseys. Those uniforms, created by Nike, will be unveiled sometime this summer.

