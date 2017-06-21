Watch LeBron James surprise Goodyear employees in Akron

AKRON - He's just a kid from Akron and he's making sure to thank those who are part of the city that raised him.
LeBron James recently made a surprise visit to Goodyear in Akron to meet with employees and thank them.
Being from Akron means something and that’s because of these people - people like Big Mike whose daughter is in my I Promise program & has been with Goodyear for 10+ years, people like my father-in-law who worked in a rubber plant for decades, supporting & raising his family right here in Akron. Day in & day out they do their job and continue to raise the bar. That’s Akron. That’s Northeast Ohio & I’m damn proud to call this place home. BIG s/o to our Goodyear family for all the support they’ve shown my family & my Foundation. Thank you for letting me talk to such an unbelievable group of people. #justakidfromAKRON #earnednotgiven #StriveforGreatness🚀 @uninterrupted
Last month, the Cleveland Cavaliers announced a partnership with Goodyear to put the brand's logos on the team's jerseys.
Goodyear's winged foot logo will appear on the left breast of the jerseys. Those uniforms, created by Nike, will be unveiled sometime this summer.
© 2017 WKYC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs