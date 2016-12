LeBron James and Maverick Carter bring cash winnings to the Whortons in Akron. (Photo: LeBron James/Facebook)

AKRON - Earlier this week on NBC and WKYC Channel 3, you saw an Akron couple win $1.3 million dollars on the new game show, 'The Wall,' produced by Cavs superstar LeBron James.

On Friday, LeBron decided to make a house call and surprise John and Angel Whorton with literally BAGS of cash.

Watch and enjoy the magical moment, courtesy of LeBron James' Facebook post: