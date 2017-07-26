WATCH | Monica Robins talks about witnessing Ronald Phillips' execution

(Photo: WKYC)

On Wednesday, Ronald Phillips was executed for the 1993 rape and murder of a 3-year-old Akron girl.

It was Ohio's first execution since 2014, and as is protocol in these situations, a few members of the media were selected as official witnesses to watch Phillips die.

One of those selected was WKYC's own Monica Robins. Following Phillips' execution, she spoke with Stephanie Metzger about her experience.

