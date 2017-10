AKRON, Ohio -- A 22-year-old woman is dead following a shooting in Akron.

The victim was pronounced dead at an apartment in the 1000 block of Weehawken Place at 5:01 p.m. Monday, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Her name has not been released.

No additional details have been made available.

