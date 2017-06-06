World Golf Championships-Bridgestone announces charity events

Dustin Johnson plays his shot from the 18th tee during the final round of golf at the PGA World Golf Championships Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio. (Photo by Shelley Lipton/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Photo: Icon Sportswire)

AKRON - The World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational announced a pair of charity events during the week of the tournament in August.

The Dustin Fox Cornhole Tournament will take place July 29 to benefit the Buckeye Cruise for Cancer and the Urban and Shelley Meyer Fund for Cancer Research. A pro tournament will be for a cash prize and a social tournament will be for other prizes.

For more information, click here.

The Rascal Flatts concert at Canal Park Aug. 5 will benefit the Akron Children's Hospital oncology unit. Click here for tickets.

The World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational takes place at Firestone Country Club in Akron on Aug. 3-6. Click here for tickets.

