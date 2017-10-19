ALDI hosting weekend job fair

(Photo: Aldi's)

SANDUSKY, Ohio -- Looking for a new job?

ALDI is hosting a hiring event for its Sandusky-area store on Saturday, Oct. 21.

Applicants are invited to come to the store at 3612 Milan Road between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Positions available include store associate and shift manager.

Pay starts at $12.25 per hour with an additional $4.75 per hour when performing manager duties.

Here are the requirements:

- Must be 18 years old.

- Ability to lift 45 pounds.

- High school diploma or GED preferred.

- Retail experience preferred.

A drug screening and background check will also be conducted.

ALDI taff average more than 25 hours per week with eligibility for health insurance, dental benefits and a 401(k) program.

© 2017 WKYC-TV