ALDI hosting weekend job fair

SANDUSKY, Ohio -- Looking for a new job?
ALDI is hosting a hiring event for its Sandusky-area store on Saturday, Oct. 21.
Applicants are invited to come to the store at 3612 Milan Road between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Positions available include store associate and shift manager.
Pay starts at $12.25 per hour with an additional $4.75 per hour when performing manager duties.
Here are the requirements:
- Must be 18 years old.
- Ability to lift 45 pounds.
- High school diploma or GED preferred.
- Retail experience preferred.
A drug screening and background check will also be conducted.
ALDI taff average more than 25 hours per week with eligibility for health insurance, dental benefits and a 401(k) program.
