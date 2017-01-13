All Aboard! Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad sets new record

Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad (Photo: Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad Facebook)

The Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad had the highest annual ridership in its history with 214,063 passengers in 2016, according to its website.

The website confirmed that the excursion railroad recorded the highest passenger counts of both its scenic excursions and special event trains in its 44-year history --117,478.

CVSR’s popular Bike Aboard! program attracted 23,911 participants – another record for the railroad, according to CVSR.

Train rides resume Jan. 21, 2017. The coach ticket, an all-day pass, is $15 for adults and $10 for children.

Get tickets

The Polar Express, a holiday tradition that has continued in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park for 23 years, remains one of the most highly-demanded programs in the greater Cleveland area and more than 42,000 passengers climbed aboard.

“The staff and volunteers of CVSR are pleased that so many people chose our trains as a way to experience Cuyahoga Valley National Park,” said Kim Gillan-Shafron, vice president for marketing & community alliances, noted on the CVSR website.

The website details that, in 2016, CVSR offered several new programs for families, including Read Aboard, the first summer reading program aboard the train and Royalty on the Rails and the Superhero train, excursions for children to meet and greet with their favorite characters on the train.

There are beer and wine tastings every month, regularly scheduled dining excursions, murder mystery trains and special four-course dinners; featuring renowned chefs and restaurants in Cleveland, according to CVSR.

“Our diverse program offerings for all age groups and our dedicated volunteers were key drivers enabling our record year,” said President & CEO Craig Tallman, on the CVSR website.

(© 2017 WKYC)