police badge (Photo: Thinkstock)

ALLIANCE, OHIO - WKYC has learned that an Alliance police officer has died.

Police officials say Sgt. John Capper passed away Friday from health complications.

He started with the Alliance Police Department in 2008.

He worked in patrol, the detective bureau, hostage negotiations and even warrants and the OVI Task Force.

.

© 2017 WKYC-TV